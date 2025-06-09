Spirit of Lau unites community beyond Lakeba

While the island of Lakeba came alive with traditional chants and customary rituals for the installation of the Tui Lau, Sau ni Vanua o Lau, and Ratu Tevita Uluilakeba Mara, the celebration was felt far beyond the shores of Lau.

In the capital city, Suva, individuals with ancestral ties to Lau proudly turned up to work and moved about the city adorned in white and traditional “oro” or “gafigafi” attire, honoring the significant event.

Weeks ahead of the installation, members of the Lauan community who were unable to travel to Lakeba were encouraged to observe the occasion by dressing in traditional colors, white on Monday and Wednesday and red on Tuesday in a show of unity and respect for the cultural event.

At the Ministry of Finance, the spirit of Lau was evident as staff members with links to the islands wore their colors with pride.

Fane Tulele, originally from Nuku, Moala, said the feeling of pride was overwhelming.

“For our younger generation to witness this even from afar is something I will cherish for the rest of my life. It’s a proud moment.”

Another civil servant, Makereta Tuima from Waiqori, Oneata, echoed similar sentiments.

“This is a revival of our culture. Some of these customs were slowly fading. Today, we see a spark reignited.”

Biuvakacegu Dobui, who hails from Nadroga but has maternal links to Kabara, shared how the installation brought clarity to the stories once told by her grandparents about the Mataqali Lemaki—the traditional builders from her maternal village who played an important role in the installation rituals.

“It’s like living history. What they once spoke about, I now understand and feel deeply connected to.”

They highlighted that the cultural values, protocols, and unity witnessed during the installation of the Tui Lau will be preserved for future generations.

