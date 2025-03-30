Spike in traffic infringements

[Source: Land Transport Authority of Fiji/Facebook]

The Land Transport Authority has reported a significant increase in the number of traffic infringement notices issued in the first two months of 2025.

According to Chief Executive Irimaia Rokosawa, they have issued approximately 45,000 traffic infringement notices between January and February this year, up from 34,000 during the same period last year.

This marks an 11,000 increase, representing a 33 per cent rise in traffic violations.

Rokosawa states that their extended operational framework has enabled greater monitoring and quicker response times to traffic violations.

“This speaks volumes of our visibility on the road, speaks a lot about the reintroduction of our enforcement shift. Now we currently have three shifts, and our enforcement is now back to 24-7 operations.”

Rokosawa added that the enhanced enforcement efforts come as part of broader efforts to improve road safety and ensure better compliance with traffic regulations across Fiji.

