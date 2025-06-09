Mead road PRB flats tenants urged to relocate

[Photo: File]

Minister for Housing Maciu Nalumisa is urging tenants living in structurally unsafe Public Rental Board flats at Mead Road, Nabua, to work with the authorities and move to safer accommodation.

Nalumisa says engineers have certified the buildings as unsafe, warning that the responsibility could fall on the PRB if anything happens.

The Ministry and the PRB are working to relocate affected tenants to vacant flats, two identified relocation sites and other properties available through housing agencies.

Nalumisa says legal procedures may be necessary if tenants refuse to move, but the Government does not want to force anyone out.

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“Part of our relocation policy is also to consider those who also may wish to relocate to their villages, so this is one of the things that we need assistance, so that’s part of the whole location management.”

He says tenants must understand that PRB accommodation is rental housing, not ownership, and should be treated as a temporary step towards securing their own homes.

The PRB is also providing financial literacy training and information on available housing options, including Government grants for first-home buyers.