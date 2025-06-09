No decision yet on sigatoka sand dunes project

[Photo: FILE]

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change says no decision has been made on Magma Mines Pte Ltd’s proposed Kulukulu Sands iron sands project in Sigatoka.

Responding to concerns over the Environmental Impact Assessment review process, the Permanent Secretary says no outcome is predetermined and written public submissions will carry weight in the assessment.

Concerns have been raised by the vanua and landowners of Tikina Nasigatoka, the Fiji Museum, civil society groups, surfing and fishing communities, and members of the public.

The Ministry says the level of public interest is welcome and reflects the purpose of the EIA process.

Article continues after advertisement

It clarifies that the report was prepared by a registered EIA consultant commissioned by the developer. The Ministry’s role is to assess the report, and its submission does not mean the project has been approved.

The report is undergoing a 21-working-day statutory review period, which began when it became available for public inspection on October 2.

Written comments must be submitted by October 30 to form part of the assessment.

The report can be viewed at the Ministry’s headquarters at Bali Tower in Suva, the Department of Environment’s Western Division office in Lautoka, Kulukulu Police Post, Sigatoka Town Council, and the Nadroga/Navosa Provincial Office in Sigatoka.

Public consultations will follow the viewing period, with more than a week’s notice to be given for dates and venues.

The Department says it is considering accessibility, timing, and community participation to allow affected communities and interested members of the public to attend.

Following consultations, a Technical Review Committee will examine the report, written submissions, consultation outcomes and other relevant technical information.

It will submit its findings and recommendations to the Director of Environment to inform the final determination.

The Ministry says it remains committed to a transparent and participatory assessment before any decision is made.