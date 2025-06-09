Kadavu residents benefit from welfare schemes

[Photo: FILE]

More than 1,500 people in Kadavu received social welfare assistance in August this year, including senior citizens, persons living with disabilities, children and families in need.

Ministry of Civil Service Deputy Secretary Samuela Moce revealed this while officiating at the Ministry’s three-day REACH awareness programme in Kadavu.

Moce says 1,511 recipients received assistance through various social protection schemes, with 808 benefiting from the Social Pension Scheme.

261 families received assistance through the Family Assistance Scheme, while 259 individuals received support under the Disability Allowance Scheme, with another 183 children supported through the Care and Protection Programme.

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“Behind these figures are individuals and families, including older persons, persons living with disabilities, and children who require support. Our responsibility is to ensure that vulnerable members of society are treated with dignity, respect, and care. At the same time, poverty eradication must go beyond assistance. We must create opportunities for people to become self-reliant through education, skills development, employment, entrepreneurship, and income-generating activities.”

Moce adds that the REACH programme provides an important platform to discuss challenges, identify gaps in services and explore practical solutions to improve people’s livelihoods.

“More importantly, it allows communities to speak directly to government, and we want to hear about your experiences, understand the challenges you face, identify what is working well, and determine where additional support is required. Therefore, the REACH program is not simply an awareness program. It is a platform for consultation, dialogue, empowerment, and partnership.”

The three-day REACH programme is an opportunity not only to raise awareness, but also to strengthen partnerships, identify solutions, and create opportunities for the people of Kadavu.