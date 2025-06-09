Seven killed as gunmen open fire at church in Jordan in 'terrorist' attack, authorities say

[Source: Reuters]

Seven people were killed when gunmen opened fire ​during a funeral at a church in Jordan.

This was confirmed by the head of the country’s Public Security Directorate, in a rare attack ‌on Jordan’s Christian minority that authorities described as a terrorist act by extremists.

Speaking at a press conference, Major General Abdallah al-Maaytah said most of those wounded in the shooting at the Hamoud Church in Karak governorate were still receiving treatment, and that the hunt for the attackers was ongoing. Jordan’s health minister said 40 people were wounded.

Interior Minister Mazin Al ​Farrayeh said the attack had been carried out by “extremists”, but that it was too early to tell whether they had any links to ​known groups inside or outside Jordan.

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Such attacks are extremely rare in Jordan, which is relatively stable, though authorities in ⁠the US ally say that in recent years they have repeatedly foiled attempted attacks by Islamist militants.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

A video aired ​on Jordan’s state-owned Al-Mamlaka television station that appeared to be from a security camera on the church showed three people firing at it from a sidewalk and ​hiding behind trees and a low wall.

The video showed the attackers then running towards the church’s entrance. Reuters was able to verify the video from the entry path and wall surrounding the church, as well as other details.

Interior Minister Mazin Al ​Farrayeh said the attack had been carried out by “extremists”, but that it was too early to tell whether they had any links to ​known groups inside or outside Jordan.

Such attacks are extremely rare in Jordan, which is relatively stable, though authorities in ⁠the US ally say that in recent years they have repeatedly foiled attempted attacks by Islamist militants.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

A video aired ​on Jordan’s state-owned Al-Mamlaka television station that appeared to be from a security camera on the church showed three people firing at it from a sidewalk and ​hiding behind trees and a low wall. The video showed the attackers then running towards the church’s entrance.

Reuters was able to verify the video from the entry path and wall surrounding the church, as well as other details.

Jordan’s King Abdullah, a major US partner in the fight against militant Islamist groups, visited Karak hours after the attack and said the perpetrators would be punished “with an iron fist”.

“The terrorist attack against Karak will be met with the harshest retaliation. Those who delude themselves into thinking that they can divide Jordanians with their bullets have no chance in the face of our unity,” he said in a statement.