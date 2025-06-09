Vosikata joins TRC

[Photo: Fiji Government/Facbook]

Jiutasa Lagilagi Rasaca Vosikata has been sworn in as a member of the Fiji Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

The swearing-in ceremony was officiated by President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu at the State House yesterday.

President Lalabalavu congratulated Vosikata on his appointment, highlighting the Commission’s important role in promoting national unity and strengthening trust among communities.

Vosikata brings extensive experience in law, public service and academia, having served in various legal positions in Fiji, Palau and Niue.

His expertise includes constitutional law, human rights, mediation and legal research.

He has also contributed to legal education at the University of the South Pacific and supported community initiatives focusing on rural education, climate resilience and food security.

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The ceremony was attended by Minister for Women and Social Protection Sashi Kiran, senior government officials and Commission Chairperson Joaquim Da Fonseca.