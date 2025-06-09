Youth urged to choose lawful livelihoods

[Photo: File]

The Fiji Police Force is calling for a shift in societal values, warning that the pursuit of easy money is pushing more people toward criminal activity and illicit businesses.

Speaking during the REACH program in Kadavu, Community Policing Unit Inspector Emosi Uluilakeba highlighted how financial pressure and greed continue to drive local crime rates.

Inspector Uluilakeba urges the younger generation to rely on traditional values rather than turning to illegal means for financial survival.

“Not be easily bought with money, because money, while it’s a good motivating factor, is also a challenging factor because it can become an opportunity where people break laws, go into illicit businesses for them to survive, so the message is for young men and women: if you could please rise and partner with us in looking after yourself and set the platform for our little ones”

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Inspector Uluilakeba emphasizes that law enforcement is actively expanding its operational capacity to match evolving crime trends and legislative changes.

Police maintain that long-term safety requires an active partnership between law enforcement and local communities to safeguard future generations.