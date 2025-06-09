Nabukelevu villages seek urgent relocation amid rising seas

[Photo: FILE]

Three villages in Nabukelevu, Kadavu, are appealing for urgent relocation assistance as rising sea levels and coastal erosion continue to threaten their homes.

Severe weather and rising tides have repeatedly flooded residential areas across the district, making daily transport and housing security major challenges for local families.

Nabukelevu District Representative Waisale Ratudina Naga says Tabuya, Muaninuku, and Levuka are among the coastal communities facing the worst impacts of climate change.

Naga points to past natural disasters as clear evidence of the urgent need for coastal protection and planned movement inland.

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“The impacts became particularly evident during Tropical Cyclone Harold, which severely affected Kadavu, especially the Nabukelevu District. So I am appealing to relevant authorities to work with village chiefs to assist in seawall construction and the relocation of vulnerable communities to safer and higher ground. The changes in wave activity and coastal conditions are a growing concern for us, who are struggling to protect their homes and land.”

Meanwhile, Nasau villager Ratu Isikeli Waqatakona notes that geographic hurdles are complicating their safety preparations ahead of the upcoming cyclone season.

Waqatakona adds that while community disaster preparedness programs have helped villages formulate emergency response plans for floods and extreme events, physical adaptation remains a major challenge.

The vanua of Nabukelevu maintains that government and stakeholder support will be crucial to helping these vulnerable coastal communities secure safer, long-term housing on higher ground.