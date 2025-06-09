Trio further remanded over constable’s murder

[Photo: File]

Three police officers charged in connection with the alleged murder of Lami Police Constable Peniasi Racagi have been further remanded in custody by the Suva High Court.

Simione Rokosemudu, Iowane Sukanaisoro and Ilisoni Waqa appeared before High Court Judge Justice Daniel Goundar at the Suva High Court yesterday.

The three are jointly charged with one count of murder.

It is alleged that between February 21 and 22, the accused persons murdered Constable Racagi in Lami.

Article continues after advertisement

The prosecution alleges that the three were involved either as joint principal offenders, secondary offenders, or as aiders and abettors.

The State filed the information and disclosures during the court proceedings.

The accused are seeking bail, but the State has opposed their release.

Justice Goundar has directed the three accused to file formal bail applications.

The matter has been adjourned to the 17th of next month for plea.