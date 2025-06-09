Bulikula close in on semi-finals with dominant win

The Fiji Bulikula have moved a step closer to the Rugby League World Cup semi-finals after delivering a commanding 40-4 victory over Papua New Guinea in Port Moresby.

Fiji set the tone early, scoring five tries in the first half to take a commanding 30-4 lead into the break.

Winger Tahlia Marshall then crossed twice in the opening 10 minutes of the second half to complete her hat-trick and put the result beyond doubt.

The Bulikula backed up their narrow loss to New Zealand last weekend with an impressive attacking display and strong defensive effort to secure their first-ever World Cup win.

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The victory strengthens Fiji’s semi-final hopes, with a crucial clash against France next. A win could secure the Bulikula a place in the knockout stage at their first World Cup.