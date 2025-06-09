Alia Bhatt, Sharvari-starrer Alpha to premiere on Sony MAX on October 31

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-starrer Alpha is set to have its World Television Premiere on Sony MAX on October 31 at 8 PM.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film also features Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles.

The film follows two women in the world of action and espionage, with Alia Bhatt playing an assassin trained to kill.

The television premiere will allow viewers to watch the film at home during the festive season.

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Speaking about the television release, Alia said she was glad the film would reach a wider audience beyond theatres. “With its television premiere on Sony MAX, Alpha gets to reach audiences in a whole new way.

We put a lot of thought and energy into the action, the characters and the emotional journey of the film, so it’s exciting to see that journey continue beyond the theatres and into people’s homes,” she said.

The actor also spoke about the appeal of watching films with family during the festive season and the opportunity for Alpha to find new viewers.

“The festive season is a wonderful time for films to become part of family movie nights. For those who haven’t seen Alpha yet, this is their chance to experience it and for those who have, perhaps a reason to come back to it,” she added.

Alia said it was encouraging to see a film continue to reach audiences after its theatrical run.

“As an actor, it’s a wonderful feeling when a film continues to find new audiences, and I’m glad Alpha now gets to do that with Sony MAX,” she said.