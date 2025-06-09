Youth to lead monthly peace clean-ups in Lautoka

[Photo: FILE]

The HWPL, in partnership with the Lautoka City Council and youth and church groups launched the Peace Plogging Project today, aimed at promoting environmental responsibility and a culture of peace in Lautoka.

The initiative was launched at Shirley Park, where a signboard was also unveiled declaring the park a peace zone.

HWPL representative Paulini Turagabeci says the project will give young people an active role in keeping their communities clean, with different youth groups taking turns to lead the campaigns each month.

She says a calendar of events has been mapped out, with community members invited to join the monthly clean-ups.

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Turagabeci adds that Shirley Park was chosen because it is an important gathering place for families and friends, with markets held there every Saturday.

She hopes the peace zone signboard will remind people of the importance of maintaining a peaceful environment.

The signboard references Article 10 of the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War (DPCW), which promotes a culture of peace.

Turagabeci further noted that the turnout at the launch exceeded expectations, with young children, rugby players and church members among those who took part.

She says involving children from an early age is important in building a lasting sense of responsibility for the environment.

She says communication between HWPL, the council, youth groups and churches will be important in sustaining the initiative.

The organisers hope the monthly campaigns will encourage young people to take ownership of their surroundings and continue the clean-up efforts beyond the initial launch.