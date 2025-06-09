Breaking barriers to empower Kadavu women

[Photo: FILE]

Women living in remote villages in Kadavu are being urged to have greater access to training, financial literacy and business development opportunities to improve their livelihoods.

While officiating at the Women’s Craftshow in Kadavu, renowned Kadavu farmer Jokini Sivo says geographical, economic and social barriers should not prevent rural women from accessing the same opportunities available to those living in urban areas.

Sivo says women play a significant role in sustaining their families and communities, particularly through agriculture and fisheries, despite the challenges of irregular household incomes.

“The world looks at development through concrete buildings and city grounds. But as a man who cultivates the soil myself, I know the truth. The real foundation of our wealth, our health and our future is sitting right here today.You are women. You call the first meeting of each day and on that table your presence is felt as you share unselfishly so the rest of us can go out and be triumphant on the road.”

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He stresses that empowering rural women requires practical support throughout the year, rather than simply recognising their contributions during special occasions.

The renowned farmer says investing in women’s potential will help build stronger families and villages, contributing to the overall development of Kadavu.