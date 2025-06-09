Volavola relishing Flying Fijians return after three years

[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

Flyhalf Ben Volavola says returning to the FIJI Water Flying Fijians after three years away is a special moment, as he looks to use his experience to help the side prepare for this afternoon’s Test against Japan.

The experienced playmaker says representing Fiji in the white jersey remains the ultimate goal, even during his time playing at club level.

Volavola is now back in the national setup under head coach Jake White, with the squad working to implement new ideas ahead of the clash.

He says the atmosphere within the group is positive, with both players and coaches eager to make the most of the opportunity.

Article continues after advertisement

Volavola believes White’s experience and knowledge will be valuable as the team works to adapt in a short preparation period.

The 35-year-old says his focus is on learning the adjustments to Fiji’s playing style while helping guide younger players and contributing his best for the team.

Today’s Test also presents an opportunity for the Flying Fijians to respond after losing to Japan in their previous meeting and build momentum ahead of their European tour for the Nations Championship.

However, Volavola insists the squad is not looking beyond the immediate challenge, with all attention firmly on Japan.

He has also thanked Fijian supporters at home and abroad for their continued backing, saying the players feel the support and prayers wherever they travel.

For Volavola, the priority now is to make his return count and help the Flying Fijians deliver a performance their supporters can be proud of.

The meet Japan at 5.50pm in their Centennial match.

You can watch the LIVE and free action FBC 2.