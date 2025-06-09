Pacific fish exports face challenges

[Photo: File]

Pacific fish exporters face tougher food safety requirements under new European Union regulations, with fishing vessels and processing facilities required to meet stricter freezing and temperature standards to maintain access to overseas markets.

Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency Market Access Specialist Ratu Jope Tamani says the changes introduced in 2025 present additional challenges for Pacific countries exporting tuna and other fish products to the EU.

Ratu Jope explains that the new rules set specific temperature requirements based on how the fish will be processed.

He outlines the strict cooling and verification standards required for non-canning exports.

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“The second, if they want to supply fish, brine and frozen vessel to other market other than canning, then they will need to produce fish at minus 18 or colder. Now if they do that, they will need to provide proof that the cooling system on board the vessel works, and that will require them to validate all the fish wells that they will freeze fish under.”

Ratu Jope says that while adapting to these standards will take time, meeting EU food safety requirements is critical to maintaining market access.

Meanwhile, Tuvalu Competent Officer Alipate Momoka says expanding into the EU market remains a challenge, particularly when it comes to upskilling local inspectors.

“It’s quite very challenging for Tuvalu in getting to the EU, compared to the situation that we are at the moment, the proximity of Tuvalu to there. And the challenge that we have now, in terms of first of all, is getting the right training that needs to be done for the people, I mean, for the Competition Authority officers who are getting in.”

The Forum Fisheries Agency emphasises that training must be supported by ongoing practical assistance and stronger national systems to ensure long-term compliance.