Chaudhry questions past constitutions

[Photo: Fiji Government/Facbook]

Former Prime Minister Mahendra Chaudhry has questioned whether Fiji’s four previous constitutions have served the interests of ordinary Fijians.

Speaking before the Special Parliamentary Committee on the Constitution Amendment in Labasa this morning, Chaudhry questioned the need for another constitutional process when the country faces major economic and social challenges.

He says despite several constitutional changes since independence, Fiji continues to struggle with poverty, unemployment, poor health services, and deteriorating infrastructure.

Mahendra Chaudhry says attention should instead be directed towards strengthening the economy and addressing the everyday struggles of Fijians.

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“This is the fifth constitution that we’ll be looking at. Let me ask, have the four previous constitutions served our purpose? Has it helped the people? We are worse off today than at independence. We are worse off today than at independence, in all respects.”

He stressed that without a strong economy, the government would struggle to deliver essential services and improve livelihoods.

National Federation Party President Paramod Chand raised concerns on the quickness of this consultation process.

“The Constitution belongs to the people of Fiji. Parliament does not own it. The Government does not own it. And no political timetable should be allowed to dictate how much time the people are permitted to spend discussing it.”

Many submission are calling for the incoming government to be given the responsibility of undertaking a thorough and inclusive constitutional review, allowing more time for public consultation.