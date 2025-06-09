Nigeria Ebola case linked to virus found in Kenya index case, health minister says

[Source: Reuters]

Genomic ​analysis of Nigeria’s only confirmed Ebola case ‌shows the virus is closely related to the strain detected in Kenya’s index case

This was confirmed by Nigeria’s health minister ​Muhammad Ali Pate on Friday, offering ​the first genetic link between the outbreaks.

Nigerian ⁠authorities said there is no evidence that ​the Kenya index case traveled to Nigeria ​or had a direct connection to the Nigerian case.

Pate said contacts linked to the case are being traced, ​quarantined and tested, with some results ​negative and others still pending

Nigeria has recorded only one ‌confirmed ⁠Ebola case from a traveller who had visited Uganda.

Uganda, which borders the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and has previously battled Ebola outbreaks, ​said on ​Friday it ⁠remained Ebola-free but was tightening precautions

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Uganda’s health ministry said traveller locator ​forms had been reinstated for all ​arrivals, ⁠regardless of country of origin.

Uganda said travellers with a history of travel to the DRC, ⁠where ​the outbreak began, will not ​be permitted to transit the country