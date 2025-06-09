Woman leader pushes for constitutional reform

[Photo Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Nasinu Resident Jokapeci Macanawai is calling for constitutional protections for children, women and young people.

Her submission also includes calls for better access to basic services and greater representation in national decision-making.

Presenting her submission to the Special Parliamentary Committee reviewing the Constitution Amendment Bill today in Nakasi, Macanawai said constitutional reforms must address the challenges faced by families, particularly those living in informal settlements.

She said children needed access to clean water, proper sanitation, nutritious food, safe housing and quality education, while young people needed fair employment opportunities and protection from exploitation.

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“Fully support the key reforms aimed at expanding socioeconomic rights, strengthening gender equality, protecting young people and restoring democratic accountability.”

Macanawai said Nasinu had 54 informal settlements, according to municipal surveys, where families faced challenges with land security, drinking water, drainage, public lighting and safe community spaces.

She stressed that constitutional recognition of social and economic rights must translate into lasting government commitments to improve living conditions.

Macanawai also called for measures to increase the representation of women and young people in Parliament and other decision-making bodies.

She proposed temporary special measures, including quotas for women and candidates under 35 on political party lists. She also recommended greater gender and age diversity in Senate appointments.

Initiatives such as the Fiji Women’s and Youth Mock Parliament have demonstrated that women and young people are capable of contributing to national governance, she said.

Macanawai further called for stronger whistleblower protections and a strict leadership code of conduct to improve accountability and ensure public funds allocated to education, health care and youth development are used appropriately.

She said political instability and corruption could deprive children and young people of essential services and opportunities.

Macanawai believes the Constitution must protect every child and create pathways for young people to lead, work and contribute to Fiji’s future.

She said the proposed reforms should help build a more inclusive and resilient Nasinu and Fiji for generations to come.