Ba FC selects new head coach

Ba FC has appointed Solomon Islands football legend Batram Suri as the club’s new head coach ahead of the 2027 season.

Suri is one of the most recognizable figures in Pacific football, having represented the Solomon Islands at numerous tournaments across the region.

He also enjoyed a professional playing career with several clubs in New Zealand in the early 2000s and was named New Zealand Player of the Year in 1996.

Suri takes over from Ravinesh Kumar, who guided Ba FC to three major domestic titles this season.

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Under Kumar’s leadership, Ba claimed the Fiji Premier League, the Battle of the Giants and the Inter-District Championship.

Suri will now be tasked with building on that success as Ba FC prepares for the 2027 campaign.