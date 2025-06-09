Sewage spill remains unresolved after 36 years

[Photo: File]

Air Terminal Services Fiji board director Viliame Finau says a sewage spill near his home remains unresolved despite years of raising the issue with the Nadi Town Council.

Finau has lived in Waqadra for the past 36 years and says he continues to experience sewage spills in the culvert just outside his bedroom.

He raised the concern during the stakeholders’ consultation on the proposed declaration of Nadi as a city last night.

Finau acknowledged that the Council had responded promptly to his complaints but said the issue still needed a permanent solution.

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“I moved across to Nadi from Suva in 1990. I’ve lived in Nadi in Waqadra for 36 years now. Every single year, I’m subjected to sewage spills in the culvert just outside my bedroom next to the playground.”

Responding to the concern, Nadi Town Council Chief Executive Muni Reddy said discussions were under way with the Water Authority of Fiji to address sewage problems affecting several areas in Nadi.

He said WAF had completed a master plan and was working on funding arrangements, although timelines for the proposed improvements were not yet available.

Finau’s concerns come as Nadi considers city status, with questions being raised about whether longstanding infrastructure problems can be resolved as the town prepares for the proposed transition.