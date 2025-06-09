Kamikamica challenges critics to identify racist provisions

[Photo: FILE]

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica has challenged critics of Fiji’s proposed constitutional reforms to identify any provisions they believe are racist, maintaining the draft is an inclusive document designed to unite the country.

Speaking on concerns during a media briefing yesterday, Kamikamica says the proposed constitution seeks to address longstanding issues associated with the 2013 Constitution while preserving key principles such as equal citizenry, the Bill of Rights, and land protections.

He says the reforms also seek to restore recognition of traditional institutions and provide mechanisms for iTaukei voices to be heard.

Educator Mosmi Bhim says that while preserving indigenous representation is crucial, constitutional reforms must also strengthen accountability and fair governance for all citizens.

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“The issue here is that it is good that the Great Council of Chiefs has been reinstated; it is good they’ve been given recognition, but we must ensure that power is not abused. Coups succeeded because Chiefs supported them. My only concern is that a lot of iTaukei people are landless. I believe the laws are being made to protect iTaukei land, but the laws are failing to recognize that a very large portion of our landless people are iTaukei.”

However, the Deputy Prime Minister rejected claims that the proposed changes are divisive.

“One of the things that I have to emphasize is, and people don’t say this a lot. This constitution actually tries to address the concerns of everyone in Fiji”

Kamikamica says the draft was developed to bring people together rather than create further divisions.

“I urge people to read it and show to me where there’s anything racist in that constitution.”

As the debate unfolds, the challenge will be ensuring recognition of indigenous rights is matched by strong safeguards for accountability and equal protection for all citizens.