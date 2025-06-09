Nadi’s city ambitions face tough questions

[Photo: File]

Initial discussions about declaring Nadi a city began in 2016, with later discussions on further work required before the declaration.

A decade later, Cabinet has endorsed the proposal to declare Nadi a city in December this year.

However, Nadi Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Lawrence Kumar is questioning the urgency of the move, saying the town’s long-standing infrastructural and other issues need to be addressed first.

Speaking at the stakeholders consultation on the proposed declaration, Kumar highlighted that Nadi still does not have the infrastructure and capacity to be called a city.

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“Why is there a rush to declare Nadi a city? Is it that someone just woke up one day and just said, oh, let’s go and declare Nadi a city? Second question: do we even have the infrastructure in place to declare Nadi a city? Everyone knows we don’t have that infrastructure.”

Kumar says Nadi has been discussing a flood alleviation project for 15 to 20 years, with the estimated cost now reaching between $900 million and $1 billion.

He also points to delays in developing recreational parks, saying authorities had promised work would begin in March 2025, with commissioning expected by May the same year.

However, he adds that as of October 2026, the council was still discussing the procurement of park facilities, raising questions about its capacity and resources to deliver basic amenities.

Nadi-based general practitioner and National Federation Party Deputy Party Leader Dr Ahmed Shakeel

Shariff added to these concerns, pointing to traffic congestion, broken traffic lights, and waste management issues requiring attention.

Shariff says delays in repairing traffic lights and congestion affecting access to and from Nadi International Airport are among the problems that need to be addressed.

He also questions the lack of local waste disposal and recycling facilities, saying authorities should have a clear plan for addressing these gaps before seeking support for the city declaration.

“If declaring us a city is going to help relieve traffic, I am for it. If that is going to help you get the funds to help us with flood alleviation, let’s do it. But if it is going to help us with improving our infrastructure, let’s do it. But if it is not, then let’s not go into declaration and then planning. Let’s plan and then declare.”

Responding to the concerns, Permanent Secretary for Local Government Seema Sharma says city status would help attract resources and improve coordination, while recognising Nadi’s importance as an economic hub.

Sharma says initial efforts to address flooding will focus on drainage, with the Government working to secure resources to begin the work.

She adds that a regional landfill project is also being developed for the Western Division, alongside plans for waste sorting, recycling and composting.

Sharma further notes that the declaration and urban planning are separate processes, arguing that the transition would allow infrastructure needs to be planned over the next 30 to 50 years.

“Let’s not talk about why. Let’s talk about how we’re all going to work together once we’ve been declared a city to ensure that all the resources and all the infrastructure needs can be addressed. Or put in a plan, and you can see that plan, from now till the next 30 or 50 years, what is going to be the infrastructure investment in Nadi.”

She acknowledges that these developments will take time and says residents and other stakeholders must work with the Government to achieve them.