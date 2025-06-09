[Source: Reuters]

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for the country’s ​army companies to be turned into ‌elite, self-sufficient combat units during a two-day meeting of company commanders in Pyongyang, state media ​KCNA said on Saturday.

The event ​underscored Kim’s consistent policy priority of ⁠strengthening the military.

In a speech at ​a conference of company commanders for ​North Korea’s Army on October 22-23, which KCNA said was the first military-wide gathering since ​the Ninth Congress of North Korea’s ​ruling party in February, Kim called for every ‌company ⁠to fully prepare so that “the goal of the new-era military build-up” can be achieved.

“Let us build the strongest ​army and ​speed up ⁠a military revolution in our style”, Kim said.

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During the Ninth ​Congress of North Korea’s ruling ​party ⁠in February, which sets the country’s direction for the next five years, Kim ⁠called ​for stronger conventional armed ​forces as well as reaffirming efforts to develop ​nuclear weapons and missiles.