Raturala urges iTaukei to preserve their language

[Photo: Supplied]

Veteran Bula FM announcer Sitiveni Raturala is urging iTaukei to speak their native language every day, warning that it could gradually be lost if it is not actively preserved.

Raturala made the call while officiating at Bula FM’s 30th anniversary celebration at Sukuna Park in Suva earlier today.

The founding member of Bula FM says he rarely hears iTaukei speakers tell a complete story in their own language without mixing in English words.

He says this raises concerns about the future of the iTaukei language and the importance of keeping it alive for generations to come.

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“I urge all of us to continue speaking our language; it is the only way to ensure its survival. I am afraid we might lose it.”

Raturala says broadcasting began from the old FINTEL building beside the Suva Civic Centre before moving to its current location along Gladstone Road.

He stresses that iTaukei is their language and must be spoken every day, as it is a unique part of their identity and heritage.

Among the veteran announcers who started with the station 30 years ago are Salanieta Gucake and Bulou Lauvili Vakawaletabua.

The BULAFM30 birthday celebrations, themed “Connecting Generations,” allow radio listeners to meet with their favorite BULAFM radio announcers.