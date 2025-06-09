Ramayana 2 delayed to 2028

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

The Ranbir Kapoor and Yash led Ramayana was scheduled to release in two parts on Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027.

While the makers are matching the Diwali 2026 deadline for part one, Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that Ramayana 2 has been pushed to Diwali 2028.

A reliable source told Bollywood Hungama, “Ramayana is an emotion for Namit Malhotra, and he is leaving no stone unturned to present the Indian audience with a cinema-watching experience like never before. While the first part is set to release in a couple of days from now, the second instalment needs some more shooting time. As everyone knows, the real scale of Ramayana is in the second part, where the “Yudh” actually unfolds”

The source informed Bollywood Hungama further that the action design took longer than expected as Namit Malhotra and Nitesh Tiwari wanted to come up with the most original action set pieces of world cinema.

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“Namit is confident to leave a global mark with Ramayana and hence, he has already decided to up the scale of Ramayana 2. He is not letting the monies come in between his vision of taking Indian story at a global level. The cost of production of Rs. 3,000 crore will be visible on every frame of Ramayana franchise,” the source tells us further, promising that the new release date will be announced in the post credit of Ramayana on Diwali.

The early response is fantastic to say the least. Box office fireworks are around the corner for Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana on the Diwali 2026 weekend.