Nadroga skipper rallies fans for Skipper Cup semifinal

[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

Nadroga Rugby captain Manueli Ratuniyarawa is calling on supporters from Nadroga and Tailevu to turn out in numbers and rally behind their teams as they battle for a place in the Skipper Cup final at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva this afternoon.

With a spot in the final on the line, Ratuniyarawa expects a tough contest, knowing both sides will be determined to keep their championship hopes alive.

The Nadroga skipper has acknowledged the unwavering support of the Nadroga Navosa community, thanking supporters for standing behind the Stallions from pre-season preparations through to the business end of the competition.

He says that support has played an important role in the team’s journey and is urging fans to bring that same energy to the stands as Nadroga prepares for one of its biggest challenges of the season.

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Ratuniyarawa expects a hard-fought encounter against Tailevu, with both teams needing to deliver their best rugby under pressure.

With a place in the final at stake, the Nadroga captain is looking forward to an entertaining battle that showcases the intensity, commitment and passion of Skipper Cup rugby.

The other semifinals is Nadi versus Naitasiri.

Both semifinals kickoff at 3pm.

You can watch the LIVE action on Viti+ for $29.