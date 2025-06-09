Historic win for Nasinu

Nasinu Women’s Rugby team has made history, booking a place in the Marama Championship final after defeating Suva 39-28 this afternoon.
Suva struck first within the opening five minutes to take a 7-0 lead, but Nasinu responded through fullback Vasemaca Duva, who dived over in the corner following a well-executed set-piece.
Nasinu continued to pressure Suva’s defence, with lock Ilivani Whippy powering over for another try.
Suva fought back, scoring just after the half-time hooter to regain the lead.
The hosts came out firing after the break, with centre Vasiti Rekisa powering over for another try.
Suva then capitalised on a mistake from the restart, working their way into Nasinu territory before scoring under the posts following a series of pick-and-goes.
Suva looked to have the momentum, but winger Lydia Waqairapoa intercepted a pass to bring Nasinu back into the contest at 24-21.
Nasinu continued to push forward and levelled the scores with a penalty kick before Suva regained the lead with a try in the corner.
However, Nasinu refused to back down, with a line break from fly-half Varasika Tukana helping them regain the lead at 31-29.
Nasinu then held firm in the closing stages to secure a historic victory and book their place in the Marama Championship final.