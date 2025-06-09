Potter praises World Cup’s open style of play

[File Photo]

Vodafone Fiji Bati head coach Mick Potter is encouraged by the open style of play at the opening weekend of the Rugby League World Cup, praising the flow of matches and the limited stoppages.

Potter says the early matches have allowed teams to play with greater freedom, creating an entertaining spectacle while maintaining the pace of the game.

“I actually think, not just on the referees necessarily, but how the game flows. They’ve actually let the game evolve itself.”

He believes the amount of ball-in-play time and fewer interruptions have been positive features of the tournament so far, giving teams more opportunities to build momentum and attack.

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Potter has also observed fewer head knocks during the opening round than he might typically expect, although he acknowledges his assessment is based on the matches he has watched so far.

With the tournament continuing, Potter says the early signs have been encouraging, particularly the way the game has been allowed to flow and keep fans engaged.

Fiji Bati will meet Australia at 9.05pm tomorrow at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

The Bulikula are egaring up to meet Papua New Guinea Orchids at 2.15pm at Santos National Football Stadium, Port Moresby.

You can watch the RLWC matches LIVE on FBC Sports.