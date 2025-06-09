Aamir Khan updates on 3 Idiots sequel

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Aamir Khan has shared a fresh update on the much-awaited sequel to 3 Idiots.

The actor confirmed that director Rajkumar Hirani is currently working on the script and is expected to narrate the final version to him in the coming weeks.

Aamir shared the update while attending the Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF), where he received the Screen Icon Award.

Before speaking about the project, the actor checked with Hirani about whether he could reveal the latest development.

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“Well, I’m not allowed to say a lot. I think I can say this much, that yes, Raju is working on the script. In fact, hopefully once I’m back in the next couple of weeks, he’s going to narrate the final version to me. So, fingers crossed,” Aamir said.

Aamir’s latest comments indicate that the sequel is still being developed and has not yet reached the shooting stage. While the actor expects to hear the final version of the screenplay soon, there is currently no official announcement regarding the film’s shooting schedule or release date.

The sequel was first discussed in April this year, with Aamir subsequently sharing more details about Hirani’s work on the project. In an interview with Amar Ujala, Aamir had said, “Raju is working on 3 Idiots 2 right now. I’ve heard the story, and it’s wonderful.”

The actor had also indicated that the screenplay required further work but expressed confidence in its central idea.

“It’s unusual, with the same humour as the first film, and follows the characters 10 years later,” he had added.