SODELPA pushes for fair governance

The Social Democratic Liberal Party is steering towards a comprehensive reevaluation of its operations.

General Secretary Viliame Takayawa has stressed the party’s dedication to inclusivity, shedding light on a recent development.

Aiming to fortify its stance on these principles, Takayawa highlights that SODELPA has urged its leader to engage in dialogue with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

This dialogue, he says, seeks to address key issues, including the appointment of the head of missions as well as concerns over Fukushima wastewater disposal and the cost of living.

Takayawa highlights the role of the head of mission, who embodies the party’s values on a global stage, ensuring representation of its interests.

The party is unequivocal in its pursuit of transparent governance and constructive collaboration.

“We’re taking a proactive stance in in and see how communication cooperation within the organization structure so that we can… that some stories coming out of the meeting is not a true reflection of what was the resolutions.”

Takayawa was swift to dismiss assertions that SODELPA had issued a seven-day ultimatum for governmental compliance, stressing the party’s dedication to dialogue and resolutions.

He clarified the existing mechanisms within the coalition agreement that facilitate comprehensive discussions and solutions.

When probed about whether the party’s potential withdrawal from the coalition could be deemed an act of treason, Takayawa firmly rejected such claims.

He pointed to the foundational framework of the coalition and the concerted effort towards unity.

“It’s just more like a governance in fairness issues, again, consultation and things like that. Just making sure that we have some good governance moving forward.”

Takayawa states that this is not an issue of abandonment but rather adherence to shared objectives.

With a commitment to upholding its principles and working towards a balanced discourse, SODELPA navigates the complex landscape of governance, propelling its aspirations with diplomatic poise.

Meanwhile, FBC News has also reached out to SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka, and we are yet to receive a response.