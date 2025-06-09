SCC moves to clear staff bonus backlog

The Suva City Council says it is strengthening internal controls while prioritising staff bonuses to improve morale, retention and productivity.

Council Chair Tevita Boseiwaqa says creating a productive workplace remains a key focus, with particular attention on staff welfare and motivation.

He says council workers play a vital role in maintaining Suva, especially in improving cleanliness across the city.

According to the Council, employees have contributed significantly to recent progress, and ensuring they receive their entitlements is essential.

Boseiwaqa acknowledged that more work remains to be done but stressed that recognising staff through performance bonuses is necessary.

He confirmed that performance bonuses for the previous year will be paid, as the Council works to clear outstanding payments inherited from earlier periods.

Work is also underway on bonuses for 2024, while payments for 2025 are expected to be made soon, possibly as early as next month.

The Council says its goal is to bring all bonus payments up to date and ensure fairness for staff moving forward.

