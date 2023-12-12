SCC invests in market infrastructure upgrades

The Suva City Council has set an investment plan of $750,000 to upgrade the infrastructure at the Suva municipal market.

Suva City Council Chair, Ritesh Singh highlighted this during the Market Vendors Christmas Celebration today.

He says plan includes renovating the market public convenience and creating a dedicated parking space for vendors to offload their produce.

“In January, I think that long overdue public convenience renovations will also commence and we will be upgrading that. Together with that, Suva City Council will also upgrade the ceiling of the Suva central market, the bus-stand car park, all these improvements will commence in January.”

Singh says they are also planning to minimize the setting up of informal or unregistered traders around the market areas.

The council has also urged the vendors to step in and help keep the facilities intact and kept clean at all times.