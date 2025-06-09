Rural Fiji leads own change with Saemaul Undong Program

The Saemaul Undong Program is transforming rural communities in Fiji by building leadership, resilience, and self-reliance.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Sakiasi Ditoka says the initiative is reshaping how rural Fijians approach development, guided by diligence, self-help, and cooperation.

He made the remarks at the Saemaul Undong Ministerial Conference in Gyeongju City, Korea, and thanked the Korean Government and people for their support.

Ditoka highlighted progress in three pilot communities: Mau in Namosi, and Silana and Namasimasi in Tailevu.

He says the program has upgraded village halls and health facilities, built resilient evacuation centres, launched eco-tourism ventures, established cooperative income projects, and improved waste management, sanitation, and farming practices.

He stresses the impact goes beyond infrastructure. True success, he says, comes from strengthening community leadership, financial discipline, and self-reliance. Lessons from the pilot villages include boosting savings, promoting good governance, improving financial literacy, and supporting sustainable income projects.

Ditoka adds the program empowers communities to lead their own development, fostering cooperation, accountability, and a culture of self-help. He emphasised that Korean support must continue to be used transparently and responsibly.

The pilot villages now serve as models for the Pacific, showing how community-driven development delivers tangible results. The initiative highlights the potential for sustainable, inclusive growth across Fiji, where infrastructure, human capacity, and strong local leadership create resilient, self-reliant communities.

