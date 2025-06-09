Road deaths rise as LTA defends speed camera operations

File Photo

More people have died on Fiji’s roads this year compared to the same period in 2024.

The Land Transport Authority confirms that as of last Wednesday, 58 fatalities have been recorded, up from 44 last year with speeding responsible for 35 of these deaths.

The Authority has also responded to public debate about the visibility of its portable speed cameras, saying both visible and covert operations follow global best practices and are aimed at saving lives.

LTA says portable speed cameras are deployed based on safety data, targeting high-risk areas such as school zones and accident-prone corridors.

It stresses that safe driving should be constant not just when drivers see a camera sign and warns that sharing camera locations on social media only encourages risky behaviour.

The Authority says enforcement can happen anywhere, anytime, and its goal is not to catch drivers off-guard but to prevent further loss of life on Fiji’s roads.

