Ro Filipe ensures fair compensation for landowners

Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau states that the government is working to ensure landowners’ needs are addressed while using their land for infrastructure projects.

He stresses that fair compensation and community benefits are a priority for the coalition government.

Ro Filipe confirms discussions are ongoing with Viria landowners in Naitasiri, who had initially requested $9 million, a consistent water supply for five villages, and road rehabilitation under the Viria Water Project.

The Minister says provisions are being made to improve water connections, roads, and community facilities.

“The government owes a lot to the province and we have to make more effort to address some of their concerns like infrastructure for example here in Colo-i-Suva.”

Ro Filipe states water royalty agreements must be established first, after which water supply and road upgrades will start this financial year.

Ro Filipe acknowledged the province of Naitasiri for providing land for water and electricity projects and stressed the importance of fair compensation to improve village living standards.

