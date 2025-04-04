Recreational Day to address elderly negligence

The government is taking steps to protect the elderly in our country from abuse and neglect.

The Ministry of Women, in partnership with the Ministry of Local Government, organised the inaugural Elderly Recreational Day at Suva’s Ratu Sukuna Park today.

Minister Sashi Kiran reports that cases of elderly abuse, neglect, and difficulties accessing health and legal services are on the rise.

Article continues after advertisement

Kiran says the recreational day aims to create a space for the elderly where they can socialise, engage in activities, and feel valued in their communities.

“So we are trying to create these spaces throughout the country where older people, when they come to collect their pension on the day of the month, they are able to come and network, socialize, have something to be joyous about as they go back home.”

The Minister says government is working closely with the National Council of Older Persons to bring dedicated events to seniors across every district.

Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa warns that the neglect of older persons is a growing concern, highlighting the distressing sight of many seniors still wandering the streets.

“The Ministry of Local Government have seen firsthand the results of neglect, as many older citizens have been found roaming our streets and we are working collaboratively to support these individuals live a dignified life.”

Nalumisa stresses the importance of caring for our elders and ensuring that they continue to feel a strong sense of connection to their communities.

He adds the government is actively developing spaces like the Tavua Family Park and Senior Citizens Space, with plans to expand these vital projects across the nation, ensuring our seniors feel connected and valued.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.