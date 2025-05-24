Ravunawa pushes for tech support in Geneva

[Photo Credit: MOH]

Fiji is calling for urgent support to strengthen its biomedical engineering workforce and improve the long-term management of medical equipment.

This includes its laboratories, radiology, and dental services.

This priority was raised by Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa during bilateral talks on the sidelines of the 78th World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland.

In a key meeting with Australia’s Ambassador for Global Health Dr. Lucas De Toca Ravunawa outlined Fiji’s need for technical capacity-building to ensure medical devices are properly maintained and effectively used.

He also acknowledged Australia’s continued support, particularly through the Colonial War Memorial Hospital Redevelopment Master Plan. Dr De Toca welcomed the dialogue and assured Fiji that its requests would be carefully considered, with a view to expanding health cooperation.

