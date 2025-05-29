Ratu Sukuna laid Fiji’s foundation, says GCC Chair

Despite some unfair criticism blaming Ratu Sir Lalabalavu Sukuna for today’s issues, it’s important to acknowledge that he lived during British colonial rule, which influenced his actions and decisions.

These were the words of the Great Council of Chiefs Chair, Ratu Viliame Seruvakula, during the commemoration of Ratu Sukuna Day today at the Ratu Sukuna Memorial School.

Ratu Viliame says that while some may have criticized the work of the late statesman, it is only fair to understand the era he lived in and the significant changes he implemented.

“Though at rimes, he has been unfairly criticized by many who tend to put the blame on Ratu Sukuna for our failures today, but we need to recognize the fact that he lived in the days when the British Government was in control.”

He adds that some have also blamed Ratu Sukuna for the failures of today.

However, he further highlights that Ratu Sukuna laid the foundation for the independence that Fiji enjoys today, which is a worthy cause for commemoration.

Ratu Viliame also emphasizes the significance of embodying the work of the late Ratu Sukuna, a leader who paved the way for a modern Fiji.





