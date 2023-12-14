Rabuka witness Fiji Navy’s diving capabilities

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka today got the chance to see first-hand the recent improvements to the Fijian Navy's underwater operations capabilities.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka today got the chance to see first-hand the recent improvements to the Fijian Navy’s underwater operations capabilities during a visit to its headquarters.

During the visit, it was highlighted that the Navy’s ability to conduct a wide range of marine operations was greatly enhanced by the recent donation of cutting-edge scuba and surface-supplied air dive gear.

Rabuka accompanied by the RFMF Commander Ro Jone Kalouniwai and the Navy Commander Humphrey Tawake was given a comprehensive demonstration of the new diving equipment’s features and functionalities.

Rabuka conveyed gratitude for the international collaboration that made the contribution and training program possible as well as praise for the Republic of Fiji

Navy’s efforts to enhance its capabilities.