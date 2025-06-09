Rabuka reaffirms call for peace and unity

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has reiterated his call for peace and unity among Fijians, urging everyone to allow the spirit of peace to guide their actions and relationships as a nation.

Speaking at a special church service in Granville, Sydney, yesterday, the Prime Minister joined members of the Fijian community to commemorate the 190th anniversary of the arrival of Christianity in Fiji.

Rabuka reflected on the historic moment in 1835 when the first Wesleyan Methodist missionaries, William Cross and David Cargill, arrived at Tubou, Lakeba, bringing the message of God’s love and hope to Fiji, an event that transformed the nation’s history and values.

He said Christianity not only introduced a new faith but also shaped Fiji’s moral foundation, family life, and sense of community.

The Prime Minister also linked the Gospel’s message of peace to Fiji’s modern vision of harmony, highlighting that the same spirit inspired the “Ocean of Peace Declaration”, a call for the Pacific to remain a region of unity and compassion.

Rabuka thanked the Sydney Methodist Division for hosting the commemorative service and for the traditional ceremony of welcome extended to him and his delegation.

