Rabuka discusses critical issues while paying courtesy visit

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka paid a courtesy visit to Australia’s Governor, David Harley, this afternoon.

FBC News understands that the meeting which took place behind closed doors, covered a wide range of discussions.

We have been informed that the meeting will include collaboration between the two nations, mutual relations, and development plans.

Article continues after advertisement

Rabuka also thanked the Governor General for supporting Fiji.

A reliable source also informed us of possible discussions to further the support and development of Black Rock Camp in Nadi.

Rabuka also thanked Governor Harley.

The meeting did not last long, but we were told the two leaders shared candid moments reflecting on their own personal journeys.

The meeting was held at the famous Admiralty House, the official residence of Governor General David Harley.

The Prime Minister will depart for Canberra tonight.