Rabuka announces new emissions goal

Fiji has pledged to increase its carbon emissions reduction target from 30 to 36 percent as part of its climate commitments under the Paris Agreement.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka made the announcement at the UN Secretary-General’s Special High-Level Event on Climate Change, held on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly in New York.

Rabuka says the updated Nationally Determined Contributions reflect Fiji’s serious commitment to climate action and its determination to transition away from fossil fuels.

“Our NDC is our prospectus to support access to the means of implementation, the finance and technology and the expertise required to supplement our resources.”

Rabuka also reaffirmed Fiji’s goal of generating 100 percent of its electricity from renewable energy sources by 2035.

He is also calling on major polluters to take sustainable measures in line with science and equity.

The high-level event brought together world leaders to outline their next NDCs and accelerate global climate commitments ahead of COP30.

