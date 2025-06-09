Public voices to shape national budget

The government is taking public concerns into account as it plans its next budget step.

The 2025–2026 National Budget is being built around the voices of the people, with leaders confirming that grassroots needs are influencing fiscal decisions.

Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad states that the volume and quality of public submissions have been impressive, with many focused on basic services like water, roads, and drainage.

Prof Prasad points out that while not every idea will be adopted immediately, some proposals are expected to be reflected in next Friday’s budget announcement.

“We may not be able to do everything, accept every proposal. Some we may include them in this budget. Some may be included in the next budget. So, the long and short of what you are saying in terms of consultation and proposals is that we are very pleased with not only just the volume, but also the quality of submissions.”

Prof Prasad says Fiji is better positioned to respond to global economic headwinds thanks to gains made in past budgets.

“The expected global economic slowdown that we might see. And so, as a country, we are in a much better position now. Because what we did in the last two budgets, we have stabilized our revenue base.”

As the countdown to budget day begins, government leaders are signaling that public feedback has played a major role.

