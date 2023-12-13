[Source: Ministry of Forestry, Fiji/ Facebook]

Public funds will not be enough to finance the Nationally Determined Contributions of developing countries such as Fiji.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Forestry made the statement at a side event in Dubai where the 28th United Nations Conference of Parties is taking place.

The team states that most emission reduction activities need to be implemented and financed by the private sector.

Director of Forest Resource and Conservation Apisai Rinamalo says suitable financial approaches are therefore required, and this is where Article 6 of the Paris Agreement can assist.

The team has so far participated in three different sessions on Article 6, specifically on 6.2, 6.4, and 6.8, which describe the different approaches available to trade emission reductions and removals for all qualified countries.