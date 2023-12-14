Program to tackle childcare challenges

The challenge of limited affordable childcare services in Fiji confronted by working parents persists.

Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation CEO Jonetani Tonawai has highlighted this today during the launch of the Care Catalyst Program.

Tonawai expressed optimism that this initiative could reshape opportunities for women entrepreneurs in Fiji, particularly those aspiring to establish child daycare businesses.

“This program isn’t just about addressing a current issue, it’s a catalyst for holistic change by facilitating the establishment and growth of childcare businesses.”

Tonawai emphasized the impact of inadequate childcare on workdays lost with economic repercussions for businesses.

The partnership between the United Nations ESCAP and FCEF aims to implement the ‘Care Catalyst: Micro Business Women’s Child Care

Incubation Program’ led by the Women Entrepreneurs Business Council.

This training initiative targets 50 women entrepreneurs, providing them with skills, knowledge, and support for establishing successful childcare ventures, addressing the growing demand for quality services in early childhood education.