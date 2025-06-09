Principals warned over discriminatory enrolment

Minister of Education, Aseri Radrodro, has warned school principals against unfair and discriminatory enrolment practices.

He says some students have been turned away despite arriving in full uniform, while others were told to find another school after only a few days in class.

Radrodro says some students were even sent home for not paying PTA levies.

The Minister reminds school heads that the 2023 Denarau Declaration mandates all children must be given the opportunity to learn, and academic performance or other conditions cannot be used as criteria for enrollment.

“And do note that actions that discourage parents and guardians, and particularly students, from getting access to equitable education will be counterproductive to the intentions of the coalition government. Therefore, those responsible will need to be answerable to me, as your Minister for Education.”

He urges school leaders to show understanding for the struggles of parents and guardians.

