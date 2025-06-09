President honors Fijian community at Swinton Barracks

[Photo Credit: Fiji Government]

President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, and first lady Emily Lalabalavu, joined families and friends of the Fijian community at Swinton Barracks, Perham Down, Salisbury in Tidworth, United Kingdom, to celebrate Fiji Day.

The Head of State and his delegation were accorded a traditional welcome ceremony.

The event marks the first time that the President of Fiji has visited the camp.

[Photo Credit: Fiji Government]

In his address to members of the Fijian community, Lalabalavu expressed his appreciation for the warm traditional welcome extended to him and the first lady.

He commended the community for maintaining their culture and identity though they are far from home.

President Lalabalavu recognized their effort to ensure their children remain connected to their culture, heritage, and traditions, building a foundation that provides them with a strong sense of identity.

He thanked them for their continued support to families back home including through remittances, which significantly assist in sustaining livelihoods and contributing to the national economy.



[Photo Credit: Fiji Government]

The President further expressed his gratitude to the Government and the people of the United Kingdom for providing opportunities for Fijians to serve in the British Armed Forces, giving their families better opportunities at the same time supporting their families back home in Fiji.

Reflecting on Fiji’s journey since independence in 1970, President Lalabalavu acknowledged the United Kingdom for its continued friendship and support throughout Fiji’s 55 years as a sovereign nation.

The Head of State held a talanoa session with members of the Fijian community, where he provided updates on key government programs and national developments.

He highlighted, among other matters, the revitalization of the Great Council of Chiefs, reflecting the government’s commitment to strengthening traditional leadership and unity across Fiji.

