Prasad meets IMF Director

Minister for Finance, Biman Prasad (left), Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva. [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Biman Prasad, met Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, yesterday in Marrakech, Morocco, during the 2023 World Bank and IMF Annual Meeting.

Prasad has thanked the Fund for its guidance during the uncertain and trying times of completing the Article IV mission.

Prasad says that under his term as the new Governor of the Fund for the Republic of Fiji, he will work towards strengthening the relationship between the IMF and the Fijian Government and look forward to taking advantage of the wealth of knowledge and technical assistance to map the way forward.

He updated the bank on Fiji’s economic progress in the last nine months.

Discussions also focused on the IMF’s support for the continuity of concessional finance, future budget support operations, and advice on the fiscal reforms needed to ensure debt sustainability.

Prasad sought the IMF’s assistance as well in voicing the concerns of Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

The system for accessing climate finance is onerous, and SIDS experiences severe capacity constraints in developing bankable projects. Support to address the lack of capacity to develop concept notes and funding proposals would be critical.

Prasad was accompanied at the meeting by the Governor of the Reserve Bank of Fiji, the Permanent Secretary of Finance, and other senior officials of the Ministry of Finance.