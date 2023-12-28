Lautoka resident highlights police response issues

A resident of Lautoka raised the issue of the Fiji Police Force response time during a public consultation.

Prakash Chand from Kashmir expresses his frustration over the challenges faced in contacting the police regarding petty crimes in his area.

Chand says this is something that really needs to be looked into, as people rely on the police for safety.

Article continues after advertisement

“Near my shop, two robberies were done. We called the police, but they never attended. Even I asked for the number of the commissioner, but they never gave it.”

Responding to his concern, Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says that relevant authorities should be equipped and ready during the festive season.

“There’s certainly no reason why we should be experiencing delays in the police coming out.”

Kamikamica also says that he will look further into the matter.